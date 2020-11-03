THE world is witnessing a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic which has forced many European countries to re-introduce lockdown restrictions to contain the pandemic. Zimbabwe is also recording an increase in new cases and there is therefore, a need to put measures in place to contain the pandemic to avoid another national lockdown like what is happening in Europe.

The country had by Sunday recorded 8 374 cases, 7 924 recoveries and 243 deaths. What is worrying is the spike in new cases at the time schools, colleges and universities have reopened and Government has relaxed travel restrictions as it opens up some economic sectors.

There are fears of a second wave of the pandemic which could be more devastating hence the need for concerted efforts from each and every Zimbabwean to contain the pandemic that is threatening to wipe out mankind.

Government which has reopened the tourism industry, has now allowed inter-city travel and opened up air international travel as part of measures to support the revival of the tourism industry.

Cabinet last week resolved to reopen the country’s borders in a phased manner for pedestrians and private vehicles starting December1.

The curfew hours have been relaxed from 8PM to 10PM to allow travellers cleared late at borders to reach their destinations. What is however, disturbing is the increase in new Covid-19 cases at a time when restrictions meant to contain the pandemic are being relaxed to stimulate economic growth.

The challenge therefore, is to balance between economic revival and saving lives. It is unfortunate that Zimbabweans in most towns and cities are now behaving as though we are already out of the woods yet the pandemic is still with us.

Bars and nightspots are now operating at full throttle allowing patrons to drink inside which is illegal. Government has only allowed selling of alcohol and individuals are supposed to drink at home to avoid overcrowding. The bars and nightspots have decided to be defiant hence there is now merry-making in the bars disregarding social distancing. Imbibers seem to have thrown caution to the wind as though the pandemic is over.

There are fears that bars and nightspots could be epicentres of the Covid-19 pandemic second wave in this country unless measures are taken to stop this recklessness. When he announced the tightening of Covid-19 regulations early this year, President Mnangagwa said there was a need to suspend some of the liberties citizens have been accustomed to and drinking in the bars is one of them.

We therefore, call upon the police to ensure bars and nightspots do not allow patrons to drink from inside.

Companies and institutions have adapted to the ‘‘new normal’’ by working with skeleton staff while the rest of workers operate from home but these efforts will come to nought if the same workers are allowed to drink in overcrowded bars and nightspots. We need to tame this monster that is threatening to devour the nation hence the need to avoid overcrowding.

Government can come up with very strict regulations but these can be rendered useless if they are not supported by members of the public.

