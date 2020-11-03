Debra Matabvu

THE National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has dissolved its board with immediate effect to pave way for a restructuring exercise.

In a statement, the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Professor Paul Mavima, said a three-member interim board has been put in place to oversee administration while a substitute board is being constituted.

“The National Social Security Authority (NSSA) is currently engaged in a strategic re-organisation and restructuring exercise which has been necessitated by the need to respond to emerging issues in the world of work and align its mandate with the national development agenda,” the statement read.

“Accordingly, the NSSA board has been dissolved with immediate effect to pave way for this transformation. The Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare wishes to express its most sincere gratitude to members of the outgoing board for their contribution to NSSA during their term of office.

“In the meantime, a three-member interim board will oversee the administration of the authority while a substantive board will be constituted within three months,” continues the statement.

