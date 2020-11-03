Crime Reporter

Police in Beitbridge have launched a manhunt for 10 armed robbers who attacked eight motorists last week in separate incidents in the border town, after blocking a section of the Beitbridge-Dite Road at night using stones.

The robbers ransacked the vehicles and got away with cash, groceries, cellphones and many other items.

In one of the incidents, a man who was driving a Nissan Caravan with one passenger on board, found the road blocked with large stones at the 10km peg along the road.

When he got out to remove the stones, he was confronted by 10 robbers wearing face masks and balaclavas.

The robbers were armed with a pistol and rifles, and fired shots before attacking the victims.

Another motorist later arrived at the scene and again, the robbers fired shots towards his vehicle, puncturing his front tyres.

The motorist abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene to seek assistance.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, yesterday said other motorists arrived and were also attacked by the armed robbers.

He said the motorists abandoned two Toyota Granvia vehicles, two Nissan Caravan vehicles and an Isuzu Como coach.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that might assist them in their investigations to contact any nearest police station.

Meanwhile, police in Kadoma have arrested four suspects who had wreaked havoc in the area, committing several rape and armed robbery cases.

Various properties were recovered and owners positively identified them. In Matabeleland South, police are investigating a case of public violence where a group of nine suspects connived and proceeded to a local mine where they attacked the mine owner, his workers and some security personnel who had just been deployed on duty.

The suspects got away with a firearm, which was later recovered by police. Some of the suspects have since been arrested as investigations continue.

Police in Zvishavane have arrested five men following a case of kidnapping where they forced a 34-year-old man into their vehicle and took him to a mine in the area.

The five suspects are reported to have been looking for the victim’s uncle. Police arrested the five near Filabusi Turn-off.

Like this: Like Loading...