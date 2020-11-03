BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

ORGANISERS of the Miss Zimbabwe Schools beauty pageant have said preparations for this year’s contest scheduled for December 12 in Harare have gathered momentum, with the eventual winner set to represent the country at the inaugural Miss High School Africa in the United States next year.

Miss Zimbabwe Schools director Zinzile Mantiziba told NewsDay Life & Style the pageant is open to girls aged between 17 and 20, adding that registration ends on November 15.

“We have partnered Miss High School Africa and this year’s Miss Zimbabwe Schools queen will contest for the African title in America. The main objective of the African pageant is to uplift genius girls in Africa,” he said.

“Prizes to be won include US$1 000 monthly allowances, scholarship in America and many other prizes.”

Miss High Schools Africa chairperson and producer Ashely Shumba said hosting the opening pageant in America was meant to let the America-based sponsors have a feel of the event.

“Since Miss High School Africa Foundation is headquartered in the United States we saw it fit to afford our first-time participants the once in a lifetime opportunity to come to America. Also our corporate sponsors are US-based so we would like to showcase the programme to them at close hand,” he said.

“To date 28 countries have confirmed their participation from north, east, west, central and southern Africa. However, we may be unable to enrol more countries due to COVID-19 regulations as we will be practicing social distancing during the contestants’ participation on stage.”

Shumba said the second edition will be hosted in Africa

He said the primary goal of Miss High School Africa is to support genius high school girls’ dream to further their education.

“Miss High School Africa pageant is a scholarship event founded primarily to promote personal and educational opportunities for the genius young high school girls of African origin with talent who are ready to enter university level,” he said

“This is the first event of its kind. Having African countries coming together in oneness and seeing girls competing for a study scholarship which will be taken in the US by the lucky winner.”

Follow NewsDay on Twitter

@NewsDayZimbabwe

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...