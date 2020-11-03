BY STAFF REPORTER

THERE was pomp and fanfare at a top Harare hotel at the weekend when 30 young ladies and a few young men graduated as beauty therapists.

The course is offered by the London-based beauty therapy institution, ITEC whose affiliate, Takesure Beauty Therapy School runs an intensive training programme at its premises in Windsor Park, Ruwa.

Proprietor and principal of the school, Takesure Chitamba said the school offered beauty specialist courses that included the main overall beauty specialist diploma course, body treatments, facial electricals, hairdressing, fitness instruction, nail technology, holistic massage, electrotherapy, waxing, aromatherapy, among others.

Chitamba said the good thing about the beauty industry in Zimbabwe was that employment prospects were very high despite the high employment levels in the country.

“We have almost 100% employment prospects for our graduates. Besides a healthy self-employment opportunity, beauty therapy is one skill that still has huge prospects of employment worldwide. Being an internationally-recognised ITEC qualification holder, the demand especially for Zimbabwean therapists, is very high globally,” Chitamba

said.

