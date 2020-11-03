Lister Mlotshwa, Sunday News Reporter

AN Ecumenical Church Leaders Forum member, and breast cancer survivor Pamidzai Thaka was on Saturday crowned Queen of Hearts for her great work in supporting cancer patients in Bulawayo.

Thaka an Ecumanical Church Leaders Forum member and board member of Love Heels Initiative (flower now not later) in Bulawayo was crowned Queen of Hearts for assisting cancer patients with funding for chemo therapy and emotional support. The event was held in the city centre.

Cancer patients who were represented by Mrs Rejoice Moyo and Mrs Thembie Madeni who were earlier helped by Thaka and the Love Heels Initiative when they were diagnosed with blood cancer last year thanked her for the great service that she has done in helping cancer patients with organizing fundraising functions for payment of cancer treatment and for giving patients emotional support in their time of need.

“Mrs Thaka was like a mother when I was diagnosed with blood cancer that was slowly affecting my spinal cord but she was there for me when I could not even wake up and even when there was no money for me to go to India for bone marrow transplant. She gave me hope and helped raising funds for me to go and do the transplant and gave hope that there is always life after cancer, cancer is survivable”, Mrs Madeni said.

Thaka together with Love Heels Initiative and Breast Cancer Trust are looking forward in donating herbal medicines that will help in boosting damaged stem cells of cancer patients and also help them by providing and organizing fundraising for them to undergo chemo therapy.

She also encouraged men and women to go for cancer screening for free at Bulawayo United Hospitals.

“Everybody must go for free screening at UBH because people die every day without knowing that they have cancer and cancer needs to be treated early so I encourage everyone to go for free screening”, she said.

Love Heels Initiative is a baby of Devine Joy Families Foundation which helps cancer patients in raising funds and also giving them emotional support, helping and educating them about what to do when one is diagnosed with cancer.

Like this: Like Loading...