Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

BULAWAYO-BASED agro-processing firm, United Refineries Limited (URL) has suspended operations due to limited water supplies the city is presently experiencing.

The company, which produces cooking oil, is one of Zimbabwe’s innovative entities and also produces value added agro-products, personal care products such as soap.

In a statement, URL said water supplies at its factory in the last seven days has not improved forcing the firm to suspend operations.

“We regret to inform our customers, suppliers and stakeholders that we have had limited water supplies to our factory for the last seven days and the situation has not improved.

” As a result, we have had to temporarily suspend our factory operations as we await the situation to normalise,” said the company.

URL said it continues to engage Bulawayo City Council regards restoring the situation to normalcy.

“We are aware this is happening as we prepare for the festive season stock gnprogrammes and promotions,” it said. – @okazunga

