BY RICHARD MUPONDE

A SENIOR traffic police officer cop based in Chitungwiza is currently under investigation for allegedly sexually harassing a female subordinate.

Superintendent Marshal Dube is alleged to have committed the offence during a station visit.

In a leaked police memorandum dated October 19 gleaned by NewsDay, Dube is alleged to have made sexual advances and suggestive comments to a female constable from the traffic section, which did not go down well with her.

This was after Dube and his colleague, a Superintendent Tshuma visited Hatfield Police Station, which is under Chitungwiza traffic policing district.

“The accused person (Dube) went to Hatfield driving a white Toyota Hilux in the company of Chitungwiza district administration, Superintendent Tshuma and all were in civilian attire. He instructed constables Chapinduka, Mutonono and Dera who were manning the main gate to call traffic details. As the trio was proceeding to where the accused person was parking his Toyota Hilux, just a few metres away from the Zimbabwe Republic Police Station in Hatfield at the main gate, he started shouting,” the leaked memo read.

As the complainant and her colleagues were approaching, Dube then allegedly shouted obscenities at the complainant commenting on her body structure, and at the same time assigned her to arrest a driver whose vehicle had no number plates.

After arresting the errant motorist Lwazelwenkosi Magagula, Dube reportedly drove towards the charge office and he continued shouting obscenities at the complainant. He allegedly further accused her of making the traffic section her feeding trough, before threatening to transfer her from his section to “starve her” so that she maintains a slim body.

Dube is also accused of allegedly giving an instruction for the release of Magagula without him paying a fine.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “We are aware of the issue and investigations are under way to establish the truth of the matter. What is being said on social media is different from what is obtaining on the ground. We urge our officers to be professional and use internal processes if they have complaints.”

