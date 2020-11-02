Political Editor

YOUTHS aligned to MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa on Sunday night broke into a regalia shop run by the MDC-T led by Dr Thokozani Khupe in an attempt to regain access into the party headquarters.

Mr Chamisa and his violent youths were ejected from Harvest House after the courts ruled that the Dr Khupe camp should be in charge of all the party assets, including vehicles and buildings.

MDC-T secretary-general Mr Douglas Mwonzora narrated during a press conference how paid MDC-A youths have been trying to provoke his party.

“Last night at around 11.30pm, the MDC Alliance youths broke into the regalia shop at the Morgan Tsvangirai House. They tried to gain entry into the main building, but were thwarted by our alert internal security personnel. Police were then called in and eight of the intruders were arrested,” said Mwonzora.

Last week, the youths aligned to Mr Chamisa were ordered to leave the building by the court.

“It is surprising that these youths are being sent to violate a clear order of the court. We have instructed our youths not to fight with these people, but to call the police in order to minimise personal injury that will come from fighting.”

