Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has promoted three Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) senior officers to the ranks of Air Commodore and Group Captain.

The promotions are effective from October 26, 2020. Group Captain George Daniel Ngundu was promoted to Air Commodore, while Wing Commanders Edrick Tiripano Ruwende and Wilbrought Chirau were promoted to the ranks of Group Captain.

Speaking during the conferment of the new ranks at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks in Harare yesterday, Commander AFZ Air Marshal Elson Moyo challenged the officers to be exemplary.

“We expect the three of you to deal with your subordinates fairly, no favouritism and we also expect you to be knowing regulations so you can be able to provide guidance to your subordinates,” said the Air Marshal.

“Your promotions did not just come out of nowhere, it came out of a thorough consideration of your performance since the time you joined the Airforce.

“What that, therefore, it means is that the organisation is going to expect a lot more from you. You are now going to high offices and we expect you to be responsible officers.”

The newly promoted officers pledged to work hard in serving the organisation and the nation at large.

Air Commodore Ngundu thanked the President and the organisation for honouring them.

“I will continue to be loyal to the organisation and achieve the vision of the organisation,” he said.

“To the President, I pledge to be patriotic and also work hard in defending the nation.”

Group Captain Chirau pledged to work hard.

“I pledge to work hard for the organisation and justify my promotion,” he said.

Group Captain Ruwende concurred with his counterpart and urged other officers to be disciplined.

“The hallmark of any military organisation is discipline,” he said.

“So, in this regard I want to urge junior officers to be disciplined, over and above all, they need to listen to instructions and do as they are told by seniors.

“I have been flying VIP for close to 20 years, so I need to assure the Presidium and the Minister of Defence, Commander Defence Forces and the Air Force Commander that while I have been conferred with a new rank, rest assured that I will continue carrying out my duties.”

