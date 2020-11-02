Freedom Mupanedemo

Midlands Bureau

MIDLANDS Provincial Affairs Minister and provincial Covid-19 taskforce chairperson Senator Larry Mavima has gone into self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 and is using his infection to remind everyone that the disease exists and that they cannot relax the basic rules of masking, social distancing and sanitising.

Sen Mavima confirmed yesterday he was the latest high-profile person to be infected, but was in a stable condition while isolated at home.

“I can confirm that I have tested positive for Covid-19 and I am in isolation at home, but I would like to quickly inform the entire province and the nation at large that I am not in danger,” he said.

“I am grateful to a wonderful team of local specialist doctors who have been monitoring my situation and hope this is the type of commitment and care given to all victims of the pandemic.”

Sen Mavima said he was asymptomatic.

“I do not have any other symptoms and am actually working from home. I am, however, banking on your prayers and hoping to be back at work even stronger after the mandatory days in isolation,” said Sen Mavima, who sounded to be in very high spirits.

He said Covid-19 has no boundaries and urged people to observe WHO recommended guidelines in the fight against the pandemic.

“The pandemic is real and there is no stigma. What is needed is to follow the recommended safety rules like putting on a mask when in public place, maintaining social distancing and following the doctor’s instructions. I have been told to drink a lot of water and fluids,” he said.

Sen Mavima said the fight against the spread of Covid-19 was still on and urged members of the public not to relax.

“The fight is still on, we should not relax and forget to follow the laid down health and safety precautions,” he said.

He said his contacts, including aides and family members, were also in isolation to avoid the spread of the disease.

The Midlands province have so-far recorded nine Covid-19 related deaths and over 600 infections with the recovery rate pegged at 95 percent.

All Zimbabweans are being continually warned to continue adhering to the Covid-19 mitigatory measures as complacency appears to be creeping into society with most disregarding the measures put in place by Government, notably the wearing of face masks.

The wearing of masks is not being adhered to in most residential areas especially the high density areas and some popular market places like Mbare Musika.

Health and Child Care Minister, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga recently warned that the success recorded so far should not be mistaken for a total victory against the global pandemic as its threat continues to hover perilously.

However, in some instances even law enforcement agents are not wearing their masks properly, and police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has urged them to do so adding that those who do not follow prescribed guidelines will be arrested.

“We are arresting people who are not wearing masks on a daily basis and we want the public to cooperate. We appeal to the public not to wear face masks because they are afraid of being arrested by the police but to protect themselves when they are in public,” he said.

“It is really important that the public remove that form of arrogance, and complacency and know that they are doing it for their own health.

“Members of the security services should also wear face masks when they are interacting with the public. It is for their own safety,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently commended the Government for the way it has managed to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The vice chairman of the Ad-Hoc Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on Covid-19, Professor Amon Murwira said if society stops following the guidelines it could torpedo the country’s success.

