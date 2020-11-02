Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Acting Sports Editor

HIGHLANDERS never conducted any interviews for the post of technical manager as they still have a contract with Briton Mark Harrison who is presently holed up in his country.

He is expected to return to Zimbabwe once dates for the resumption of football are known.

Harrison returned to the United Kingdom soon after a national lockdown was announced as part of measures to contain Covid-19 and his departure immediately sparked debate and rumours that he was no longer coming back. At one time he was linked to a move to Kenya.

Highlanders though remained adamant that they still have a running contract with Harrison who took charge of only one official game for the Bulawayo giants, the Castle Challenge Cup played at Barbourfields Stadium, which they lost 0-2 to a tactically and technically better prepared FC Platinum.

Bosso’s communications officer Ronald Moyo yesterday reiterated that the coaching vacancy at the club was occupied.

“Look, we keep on hearing these rumours that we have been conducting interviews for the post of technical manager, let me put it clearly that our arrangement with coach Harrison still stands, he is our coach and will soon be reuniting with the boys once authorities come up with dates on when we should start training and eventually have competitive games.

“For now we can’t authoritatively engage with the coach and ask him to come back to Zimbabwe when we are also in the dark about when exactly football will resume,” said Moyo.

Some names of possible coaches to replace the Briton were already being thrown around, with assistant coach Mandla Lulu Mpofu and his co-assistant Bekithemba Super Ndlovu being some of the coaches said to be in line to take over. Others included Amini Soma-Phiri, Nation Dube, Thulani Sibanda as well as Lizwe Sweswe.

