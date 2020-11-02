PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has once again vowed to fight corruption saying under the Second Republic justice will be pursued without fear or favour.

Speaking at a ceremony where outgoing Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Commissioner-General Retired Major-General Paradzai Zimondi was handing over the reins to new Commissioner-General Moses Cyril Ngawaite Chihobvu at the weekend, President Mnangagwa said Government was committed to fighting corruption and will therefore not take a back seat until all corrupt elements and criminals are brought to book.

He said there was a need for the country’s security sector to constantly upgrade their skills to keep abreast with criminals and corrupt elements’ modern techniques to evade the law. “In view of the increasingly sophisticated nature of criminal activities and the changing profiles of offenders, I challenge those in the security sector to constantly upgrade their skills to keep abreast with changing criminal trends,” said President Mnangagwa.

Government has declared zero tolerance to corruption and since the coming in of the Second Republic, a number of people including Government ministers have been arrested and prosecuted for corruption. Some of the culprits are already serving jail terms after being convicted, a confirmation that Government is indeed walking the talk.

When the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo was sworn into office last year, she vowed to decisively deal with corruption. She said she would leave no stone unturned in the investigation of corruption cases in order to rid the nation of the vice which is frustrating the country’s economic growth and we are seeing the results.

Justice Matanda-Moyo made an undertaking to thoroughly investigate corruption cases and bring them to court on time which the country is already witnessing.

ZCC has investigated corruption involving civil servants, politicians, members of the security sector, employees of different councils, workers in the private sector and individuals as it moves to rid society of corrupt elements and this is as it should be.

What is however, disturbing is that instead of citizens commending Government for doing a good job of arresting and prosecuting corrupt elements and criminals, some misguided individuals are deliberately concentrating on inconsequentialities.

Government has said there are no sacred cows when it comes to arresting corrupt individuals but some individuals are deliberately peddling falsehoods that some politically connected corrupt individuals are not being arrested. The objective is to portray Government in bad light even when it is doing a sterling job.

We want at this juncture to implore Zimbabweans to join the Government in its fight against corruption by providing the vital information leading to the arrest of the culprits.

Like this: Like Loading...