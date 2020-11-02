Melissa Mpofu, Showbiz Editor

Pan-African singing competition, Old Mutual Amazing Voices is back for a second season with auditions that are taking place online, already underway.

The reality television series which had three representatives from Zimbabwe — Rhema, Focus Acapella and Family Voices who were picked from mass auditions that were conducted in Harare and Bulawayo, was designed last year to discover unsigned singing talent from across the African continent.

The singing competition’s first edition aired on DStv’s Mzansi Magic, Zambezi Magic and Africa Magic channels in January this year following a gruelling audition process that kicked off in Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe and South Africa in September last year. Local judges were Selmor Mtukudzi and Takura with media personality MisRed being the host. The finals that were held on April 5, had 12 competitors who battled it out across three genres — gospel, pop and R&B.

Kenyan RnB group, Wanavokali won. Gospel group, Family Voices from Bulawayo, although they missed out on the top prize, put on a good show making top 6.

Event sponsors, Old Mutual said the show was back with Nigeria being included.

“For Season 2, we’ve included one more country, Nigeria. This brings the competition to five African countries — Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and Zimbabwe,” Old Mutual said in a statement.

They encouraged musical groups in the three genres to apply to be part of the competition online before the November 26 deadline.

“For this season, we’ve added an online platform. Groups have to enter online by 26 November, 2020 so if you’re a group of four, six or eight and sing Gospel, Pop or R&B, now is the time to submit your two-minute video clip.”

After submitting video clips, groups will be notified via email if they have been successful.

“The time is now to amplify the best talent in Africa. Get those voices warmed up and upload your audition video,” event organisers said.

The first edition’s competitors, other than gaining regional exposure, benefited from the guidance and mentorship of the show’s music director, Zwai Bala. They also picked up valuable advice on responsible money management at financial education workshops that were hosted by Old Mutual.

