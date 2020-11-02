Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

GOSPEL musicians Vusa Mangena, Snowy and Vuyo Brown have recorded a music video for their single titled Silwele, which is a prayer to God to protect the nation.

The single’s video was launched at a colourful ceremony at Scout Hall in Bulawayo last month where guests were treated to captivating music from the three artistes.

Listening to the track, one is moved by how the power of God is needed for one to overcome challenges that they come across on a daily basis.

Commenting on the single whose video was directed by Khue, Vusa Mangena said it was recorded at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in order to raise awareness locally, on the deadly virus.

“During the advent of Covid-19 when the whole world was trying to come to terms with the pandemic which threatened the entire human race’s existence, Vee Music, through its gospel music prodigy embarked on a project to raise awareness about the pandemic as well as pray to the Heavenly Father for His divineintervention.

“We did this through a song called Silwele which we’ve managed to shoot a music videofor. The music video was recorded by Nikkor Lane cinematography and edited by Layzer Films UK,” said Vusa Mangena.

He said he is grateful to the people who were part of the project adding that he hopes the song will give people hope in prayer and faith.

The video is available on YouTube on Vusa Mangena’s account.

