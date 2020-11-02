HIGHLANDERS have professed ignorance of a letter inviting defender Peter Muduhwa (pictured) for trials at Mozambican giants UD Songo last week.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Reports last week said the steely Warriors defender had been invited for a two-week trial stint at the Mozambican giants to start on October 26 to November 12, but the Bulawayo giants yesterday said they were yet to see that correspondence.

The letter, said to be written by UD Songo secretary-general Pensar Jose, invited Muduhwa to Mozambique and required him to travel in possession of a COVID-19 certificate.

However Highlanders chief executive Nhlanhla Dube said he had not seen the letter.

“I’m only hearing this from you, honestly. If a letter was sent, then it would have been late yesterday (Saturday) or today (yesterday) because I was at the office yesterday for a while and I didn’t see anything,” he said.

Sources have, however, said Muduhwa is not interested in travelling to Mozambique to UD Songo, who want to sign him for one year as he eyes playing for the Warriors in the African Nations Championships (Chan) tournament finals next year in Cameroon, where he could attract bigger clubs.

The Chan tournament is for locally-based players.

Muduhwa in September lost out on a deal to an unmentioned big club in Sudan reportedly because of a clash in agent representation at a time Manica Diamonds’ Last Jesi signed for Al

Hilal, which also assessed FC Platinum’s Silas Songani who has since returned home.

Muduhwa has reportedly attracted a number of clubs in South Africa and Zambia and his contract with Highlanders expires at the end of the year.

He has also been targeted by FC Platinum and Chicken Inn locally.

Bosso have lost key striker Prince Dube, who joined Tanzania’s Vodacom Premier League side Azam FC and midfielder Brian Banda, who jumped ship to FC Platinum last month after his contract expired in June.

Also on the move after his contract expired in June is striker Tinashe Makanda, who is said to have put pen to paper with Dynamos, but the player has refuted the claims.

