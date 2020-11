These three accidents occurred on the short stretch between Chinhoi and Karoi. The road is bad and is in need of repairs.

Heavy traffic of cargo and fuel trucks make it one of the busiest carriageways in the region.

The stretch between Karoi and Chirundu requires urgent attention if the road is to continue to serve as the main artery linking the southern edge of SADC and the north parts of the region, as well as central Africa.

