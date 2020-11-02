Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has congratulated his Tanzanian counterpart John Magufuli for a landslide victory of more than 84 percent of the vote in last week’s election that secured him a second term.

Cde Magufuli’s main opponent, Tundu Lissu, earned 13 percent of the vote, according to the official count.

“Congratulations to (President) Magufuli on his re-election victory as the President of Tanzania. I know that through increased trade and cooperation between our two nations, both of our peoples will prosper”.

Like this: Like Loading...