BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) says it is facing challenges to mobilise funds to revamp most of its recreational facilities due to the economic challenges affecting the country.

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

This was revealed last Saturday by BCC housing and community services department, conservation and education officer Thulani Magagula during a clean-up campaign at Centenary Park.

Magagula said the situation had affected the standards at public toilets and the recreational parks which used to be green and had beautiful flowers and playgrounds.

The clean-up campaign was sponsored by Club Likoma, Global Institute, Heads and Hooves and the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.

“We have been failing to maintain recreational parks due to the general collapse of the economy,” Magagula said.

“Now we are also experiencing water problems and financial challenges to ensure the parks are well-taken care of. If people look at the recreational facilities now, they will think that it is BCC which is failing to plant trees and lawns, yet there is no water and more resources are needed,” he said.

Magagula said even the recycled water from Thorngrove was now rarely available as the city faces crippling water challenges.

He said with the limited resources at BCC, they were trying to prioritise revamping water and sewer systems.

“We are now prioritising water, sewage reticulation and ensuring that there is enough lighting in the city. After that, we can then talk about revamping of recreational facilities,” he said.

Magagula said companies and other stakeholders that used to support the BCC were also struggling and were unable to support council with resources to take care of recreational facilities.

