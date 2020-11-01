Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Silver Screen

Film making and television will never be the same following the death yesterday of popular Scottish actor, who was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, Sean Connery, at his home in Bahamas.

Connery, affectionately known as Sir Sean, was the first to bring the character of James Bond to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers.

According to BBCWorld, Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”.

He was 90 years.

His acting career spanned seven decades and he won an Oscar in 1988 for his role in The Untouchables.

Sir Sean’s other films included The Hunt for Red October, Highlander, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Rock.

His son, Jason Connery said his father “had many of his family, who could be in the Bahamas, around him” when he died overnight in Nassau.

“We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time,” he said. “A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor.”

Sir Sean leaves his wife Micheline and sons Jason and Stephane.

Daniel Craig, the current James Bond, said Sir Sean was “one of the true greats of cinema.

May his soul rest in peace.

Back home, I am happy that local station ZBCTV is giving us more talk-shows which gives people the courage to be inspired, empowered and at the same time educated.

The good thing is that local producers are not repeating stars or role models, each show has new faces and new stories.

Did you know that television talk shows viewership continues to rise?

Some say more people are watching more TV today than they have in the past 10 years.

The main reason why people watch talk shows is because they show ordinary people they can relate to and deal with topics that are the subjects of everyday gossip.

Some of the shows on ZBC TV include “Positive Talk’’, “Rock Bottom”, “Mai Chisamba Show” and “Living Legends.

Good news from DStv as a pop-up Turkish drama channel TDC, begins today for a five-month run.

In an interview, MultiChoice Zimbabwe publicity and public relations manager Liz Dziva said there was growing interest among DStv viewers in a wider international programme content, and the introduction of Turkish dramas would help satisfy that need.

“The Timless Dizi Channel will run on channel 123 for DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact viewers from then until March 31, with a varied, but fascinating range of content that offers a novel look at programming from outside the traditional source markets,” she said.

Dizi is the generic name for Turkish drama, sometimes soap operas and sometimes sweeping epics with historical story lines, and is genre that was recently described by the UK’s Guardian newspaper as ‘taking the world by storm’.

Some of the shows include Emmy Award nominees, Black Money Love, Karadayi, Kurt Seyit and Shura, The End, Red Scarf, Moms and Mothers, Wings of Love, The 8th Day, and Kuzgun. Dziva said TDC has reached more than five million households worldwide within the first year of its launch, including recent distribution deals in Switzerland, Nepal, the Middle East India and now Africa.

“TDC owner SPI and MultiChoice Africa have committed to bringing content that’s built on compelling stories capable of capturing the hearts and minds of viewers of varying generations and geographic,” she said.

