ONE more person succumbed to Covid-19 in Bulawayo yesterday while five others tested positive in the city.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the Bulawayo death is the only Covid-19 related death reported in the country.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 8 367 Covid-19 cases and the country’s recovery rate stands at 94 percent.

In recent weeks, Bulawayo has been recording an increase in active cases and Covid-19 deaths.

“We recorded five new cases and one death in the last 24 hours and these were all recorded in Bulawayo province. As at 31 October 2020, Zimbabwe had 8 367 confirmed cases, including 7 894 recoveries and 243 deaths. We also recorded 10 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, seven from Bulawayo and three from Masvingo province,” read the statement from the Ministry.

