Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

A 29-year-old man from Zvishavane and his girlfriend died in an accident when a Honda Fit they were travelling in veered off the road, hit a tree and overturned before landing on its roof after allegedly spending the greater part of the night drinking at a local nightspot.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident which occurred just after midnight on Friday at the 28km peg along the Gweru-Zvishavane highway. Asst Comm Nyathi said the vehicle was going towards Zvishavane and was being driven by Timothy Java with one passenger Caroline Mamvura (26) when the accident occured. He said Mamvura died on the spot while Java died on admission to the hospital.

“I can confirm that two people died in an accident on Friday at around 12.45am when the driver of the vehicle lost control on approaching the 28km peg and it veered off the road, hit a tree, overturned and landed on its roof. The car had one female passenger who died on the spot.

The driver died on admission to the Shurugwi District Hospital,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police attended the scene and Java and Mamvura’s bodies were taken to Shurugwi District Hospital mortuary.

Witnesses said the two, who are both from Zvishavane, were drinking beer at a local place for the greater part of the evening while celebrating their friend’s birthday.

A friend who declined to be named said Mamvura lived in Mapanzure on the outskirts of Zvishavane Town while Java is an artisanal miner.

The friend said the two could have been cuddling which resulted in the accident as they were discovered half naked on the scene of the accident.

“The two left the night club around midnight. Java said he would drop his girlfriend at Mapanzure before proceeding to Zvishavane Town. Soon after they left we were informed that they had been involved in an accident. The two were found not fully dressed,” said the friend.

