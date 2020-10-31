devotion column:Erasmus Makarimayi

PROPER, thorough and in-depth Bible study will lead us to the spiritual reality and conclusion that Jesus came to give us His Spirit. True, you may want to start by saying He came to die for our sins and redeem humanity. That’s very correct. Some might start with incarnation and prefer to say He came to show us how to live on earth as Christians. As I continue to teach on the subject beyond symbolism, certain things will become clearer. No one should have a personal biblical interpretation. It’s God’s book and the interpretation should be His by and through His Spirit. Before I delve into today’s subject, please take note of this. The word predates and precedes matter. The power of symbol is derived from the Word and the Word is Spirit.

Speaking of the need of the Holy Spirit, Jesus says in John 16:7 (Amplified), “However, I am telling you nothing but the truth when I say it is profitable (good, expedient, advantageous) for you that I go away. Because if I do not go away, the Comforter (Counselor, Helper, Advocate, Intercessor, Strengthener, Standby) will not come to you [into close fellowship with you]; but if I go away, I will send Him to you [to be in close fellowship with you].

The Holy Spirit is very important to the continuation of Christ Jesus’ ministry on earth. He reveals to us in John 14:12, “Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father.” Please never read this as meaning that you will be in competition with Jesus and doing more than Him. I have already told you that He came to give us His Spirit. The greater works is the ministry of His Spirit. My tutor would say, don’t rush Bible.

While I write this to a wide range of readers for purposes of salvation and truth, I’m aware that this is also resource material for scholars as well. I have to be clear that while I am quoting so much from the Gospel of John, this is not by any means an expository study of John so that theologians will flow with me. We hear again the importance of the Holy Spirit in John 16:12-13, “I have yet many things to say unto you, but ye cannot bear them now. [13] Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come.”

Verse 12 speaks to the fact that an unregenerate spirit cannot grasp the Word of Truth. Apostle Paul elaborates in 1 Corinthians 2:14 (New International Version), “The man without the Spirit does not accept the things that come from the Spirit of God, for they are foolishness to him, and he cannot understand them, because they are spiritually discerned.” The reason why we preach the Gospel of Salvation to nonbelievers is so that they can relate and fellowship with God.

Remember the words of Apostle Paul in Romans 8:9 (New Living Translation, “But you are not controlled by your sinful nature. You are controlled by the Spirit if you have the Spirit of God living in you. (And remember that those who do not have the Spirit of Christ living in them are not Christians at all.)” God becomes your Father by being born again and by His Spirit you call out Abba meaning Father. The Bible records in Romans 8:15, Amplified, “For [the Spirit which] you have now received [is] not a spirit of slavery to put you once more in bondage to fear, but you have received the Spirit of adoption [the Spirit producing sonship] in [the bliss of] which we cry, Abba (Father)! Father!”

The work of the Spirit of God working through evangelists draws the unsaved to God the Father.

John 16:13 quoted above points us to the finished work of Christ. Let me quote it again, John 16:13, “Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come.” I have heard and read this verse mutilated by my fellow preachers and believers.

Please note that the things to come is not reference to prophecy. At the material time of this speech by Jesus, there was truth going to come which as mentioned earlier, the disciples could not handle because they didn’t have the Spirit of God in them.

These are the things beyond human eyesight and we get this from the epistles. For now ruminate on this, I will be back in the next instalment. Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

