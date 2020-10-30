Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

POLICE in Zimbabwe say they have arrested a man in connection to the hit and run accident which led to the death of Zimbabwe rap king Cal Vin.

Cal Vin was reportedly run over by a white Mazda Familia car just a few metres away from his home of Luveve 5 after watching football at Emakhandeni Cricket Club.

In a tweet, Police said the suspect handed himself over to them on Wednesday.

“On 28/10/20 Police in Bulawayo arrested one suspect in connection with the fatal hit and run accident which led to the death of musician Calvin Nhliziyo. The suspect handed himself over to the police on 28/10/20.”

More to follow . . .

