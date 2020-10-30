THE National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo has invited self-funded artists to submit proposals for local and international exhibitions under the artists in residency programme for next year.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Deadline for submissions is November 30.

NGZ assistant curator for Bulawayo, Clifford Zulu said local, visiting artists and curators wishing to present new ideas and projects in the context of the Bulawayo gallery space and emerging independent curators committed to developing their professional practice can submit proposals for exhibitions.

“Artists must submit proposals for the presentation of their own (solo or collaborative) work. For collaborations, artists must confirm interest or availability before they submit the proposal. Artists that have not exhibited their work at the Natiobal Gallery of Zimbabwe Bulawayo over the last three years are particularly encouraged to apply,” he said.

Zulu said while they were accepting submissions based on all sorts of ideas, in 2021 they remained committed to exhibiting the work of emerging contemporary artists, particularly those from the Sadc region.

“We remain committed to exhibiting the work that contributes to the ongoing dialogue about contemporary art practices, projects that push artistic practice in new and interesting forms and directions, including digital artists as well as artists that showcase traditional artworks using digital means,” he said.

“We will also exhibit topics and styles not well represented by private or commercial spaces or otherwise difficult to show elsewhere. This will also include the work of artists previously exhibited anywhere outside Zimbabwe or itinerant exhibitions and projects that take into account our limited gallery space. Thoughtful and orderly installations that respect the “breathing space” of each artwork tend to work better in our gallery,” he said.

Zulu said the gallery would offer artists an opportunity to experience the vibrant visual arts scene of Bulawayo.

“This package offers preferential space for professional artists who are able to finance their self-directed studio residency at the National Gallery up to three months,” he

said.

“The price for this residency is US$100 paid in local currency per month. This includes studio space facilitation of your stay while in the city and exhibition space in the small galleries. The curator or artist is expected to cover all other expenses including mobility, visas, health insurance, local travel, meals, and subsistence, as well as their own accommodation.”

Zulu said artists and curators were encouraged to seek support to cover mobility, accommodation, living and material expenses.

