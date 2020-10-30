ORGANISERS of the International Music African Academy’s talent show said over 100 people had registered for the event scheduled to run from next month till January 2021 at ICC, Durban, South Africa.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Zimbabwean poet-cum-musician Albert Nyathi will be one of the adjudicators.

International Music African Academy chief executive officer Anthony Kabugo Nyanzi told NewsDay Life & Style that preparations for the show aimed at bringing peace and promoting social cohesion among Africans in South Africa were at an advanced stage.

The talent show will feature various artistes from different countries where the winner is set to pocket R2 million courtesy of MTN the sponsors.

“Over 100 people have already registered for Talented Africa Show. We have people from all over, but mostly South Africans. The response from the entries is not so bad for a first time show and we appreciate it,” he said.

“We are beginning the agreements with media companies that are going to stream the show here and in other countries. We shall launch the dates soon. We are expecting more sponsors and this is making us to wait on the dates. We also need more people to register.”

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Nyanzi said the show would have restricted numbers, but the judges would travel to Durban.

“We shall only have the participants and judges for now at the venue since the numbers are still restricted. Judges will be travelling to Durban for the days the show will be hosted,” he said.

“We are engaged with more than four television channels from different countries to enable access to everyone. MTN is still the sponsor and we have more yet to be part of this project.”

