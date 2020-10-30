Chronicle Reporter

TWENTY-NINE people tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday as the total number of cases in the country rose to 8 349.

From the recorded new cases, 27 are local transmissions and one was a case recorded from a Botswana returnee.

The country also recorded 19 Covid-19 recoveries, 13 of them in Bulawayo, four in Manicaland while Mashonaland East and West recorded one case each.

Bulawayo remains the country’s Covid-19 hotspot with 109 cases while Harare comes second with 63 incidents from the total of 243 active cases.

As the Covid-19 cases continue to rise, Cabinet on Tuesday warned citizens against being complacent.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa dismissed claims that the virus is weak in summer.

Like this: Like Loading...