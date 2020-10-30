Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

The Parliamentary portfolio committee on Foreign Affairs and International Trade has rebuked the British House of Lords for meddling into the Zimbabwean affairs and misrepresenting facts to advance their imperialistic agenda by causing disharmony in the country.

In a statement to the house, Parliamentary portfolio committee on Foreign Affairs and International Trade Chairperson, Kindness Paradza said Britain should keep out of the affairs of Zimbabwe and should not peddle falsehoods on the situation in Zimbabwe as they desperately seek to justify the imposition of illegal economic sanctions that have stunted the economy.

“I rise to inform this House that, on 27 October, the British House of Lords, conducted yet another of their meandering debates on the situation in Zimbabwe.

The fascination with Zimbabwe continues reflecting, sadly, Their Lordships lingering nostalgia for an Empire forever lost and, perhaps, their frustration with the inescapable truth of ever-dwindling British influence across the swathes of territory where, it was once said, that the sun never set.

“What we are saying, Mr Speaker, is that whilst the UK is wallowing in its own problems to do with Brexit, their Covid-19 response, economic decline and so on, Their Lordships might well be advised to direct their attention and their opinions to their own internal problems – and to keep out of our affairs in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Hon Paradza said Britain was desperate to turn Zimbabwe’s neighbours against it.

He said the arrest of Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) President Ms Henrietta Rushwaya after a foiled attempt to smuggle gold to Dubai was a clear testimony of how Zimbabwe remained committed to fighting corruption and law enforcement.

“Notably, one of the principal items of interest in the debate was the arrest of Henrietta Rushwaya. But their Lordships’ focus was more on the fact that the lady-in-question is said to be a relative of His Excellency the President than on the swift and commendable actions of law-enforcement agencies to arrest, detain and arraign her before the courts on serious charges of corruption, fraud and smuggling.

Their Lordships spent quite some time on the issue of corruption in Zimbabwe. One eminent Peer, Lord St John of Bletso, stated that there have been “no prosecutions for corruption” in Zimbabwe and even asked what measures the British Government was taking to get South Africa to get involved in Zimbabwean affairs,” he said.

Hon Paradza said Britain was desperate to influence regime change by creating a rift between Government and the people of Zimbabwe.

“Note how the UK – and others – always speak of their support for the people of Zimbabwe – they never speak of their support for the Government of Zimbabwe. They always profile the millions of dollars of humanitarian assistance they dispense in Zimbabwe. British assistance is a fact and we are grateful for it. But, none of it is channelled through Government. One assumes that, somewhere along the line, the funds are audited and accounted-for. As Government, we are not privy to that information. Their message, though, is that we, the British, are assisting you, the People of Zimbabwe, because your own Government is failing to do so.

So, whilst they subtly seek to drive wedges between the People and the Government, they also seek to intensify the pressure on Government by way of sanctions or what they call restrictive measures,” he said.

