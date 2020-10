Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau Two Shamva boys aged 6 and 9 drowned in a pool along Mushambanyama River while swimming on Tuesday afternoon. Acting provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Samuel Chikasha identified the two as Olisit Chimhango (9) and Tongaishe Makanya (6) who both live at 120 Musonza Street in the town. On Tuesday at […]

