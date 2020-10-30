The number of confirmed cases in the African continent has reached 1,748,335, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Thursday.

The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the death toll related to the pandemic now stood at 42,151 as of Thursday afternoon.

A total of 1,430,558 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent, the Africa CDC said.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Ethiopia and Nigeria.

The Southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths.

The Northern Africa region is the second most COVID-19-affected African region, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa currently has the most COVID-19 cases, which hit 719,714. The country also has the highest number of deaths related to COVID-19, at 19,111.

Morocco came next with 207,718 confirmed cases and 3,506 deaths, followed by Egypt with 107,030 confirmed cases and 6,234 deaths, the Africa CDC said. – Xinhua

