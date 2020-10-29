Blessings Chidakwa

Municipal Reporter

Unprecedented levels of corruption and poor governance bedevilling local authorities across the country, particularly Harare, are worrying President Mnangagwa and the Government, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Government has now assembled a team of experts to assess the manpower deficiencies in all the councils, amid revelations that service delivery has fallen way behind the demands of the people.

Speaking at Warren control pump station, where equipment for the revamping of Harare water supply systems was received on Wednesday, Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo said investigations into corrupt activities will continue until there was order in councils.

“As Government and as directed by the President, we are very worried about the shenanigans which are going on in cities, Harare in particular,” he said. “There are a lot of untoward issues: not adhering to statutes, not adhering to planning systems, not adhering to housing delivery systems.”

In Harare, former mayor Herbert Gomba, town clerk Hosiah Chisango, housing director Addmore Nhekairo, former housing director Matthew Marara, head of planning Priscilla Charumbira and other officials have been arrested on corruption allegations involving land scams.

The officials allegedly allocated residential and commercial stands to undeserving people that were not on the housing list.

In Gweru, MDC-T councillors and members of the management have been allegedly allocating themselves more than two stands against the council policy of one stand per employee as a service package.

Councillor Albert Chirau of Ward 2 allegedly allocated two stands to his two small children, a 13-day-old and a 4-year-old, in Senga Infill.

