Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) June 2020 Ordinary and Advanced Level results are out.

Centre heads can start collecting them from regional offices today and results can also be accessed through the Zimsec portal.

Zimsec board chairman Professor Eddie Mwenje made the announcement in a statement yesterday.

“It is important to remind the nation that the delays in writing, marking and publication of the June 2020 results was a result of the migratory measures that were put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus,” he said.

“Zimsec wishes to recognise the support it was given by the ministries of Primary and Secondary Education and Health and Child Care, universities in Zimbabwe and other cooperating partners, markers and parents during the June 2020 examination processes.”

This year’s candidate entry for both Ordinary and Advanced Level were low compared to 2019 possibly because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According the Zimsec’s statistics for O Level examinations, there were 54 645 registered candidates who sat for a range of subjects from one to 10 compared to June 2019 which had 75 055 candidates.

Of the 54 645 registered candidates, 85 were special needs candidates, but the total candidature decreased by 20 410, a percentage decrease of 27,19. The number of school candidates who sat for the examination was 13 987 and for private it was 40 658.

The total number of all candidates who sat for five or more subjects was 3 501 which is 6,41 of the overall candidature and the remainder (93.59 percent), sat for four or less subjects. In June 2019, the total number of all candidates who sat for five or more subjects was 3 219, which was 4,29 percent of the total candidature of 75 055.

There was a significant decrease in candidature for June 2020 examination as compared to June 2019.

A total of 3 501 candidates registered for five or more subjects and 627 passed five or more subjects with grade C or better in June 2020 and this translates the national pass rate of 17,91 percent for all candidates.

In comparison to the June 2019 session, about 3 218 candidate wrote five or more subjects and 742 of these passed five or more subjects with grade C or better, resulting in a national percentage pass rate of 23,06 percent.

In some subjects such as History, English Literature and Combined Science, the 2020 candidate cohort performed better than the 2019 cohort in the same subjects.

The total number of Advanced Level candidates who sat for the June 2020 examination was 5 058 as compared to 5 923 in 2019, recording a decrease by 865 which is 14.6 percent. In 2020, candidates who wrote two or more subjects were 2 638 and 1 769 obtained Grade E or better in two or more subjects, translating to 67,06 percent pass rate compared to 68,6 percent in 2019.

The total number of school candidates in 2020 who wrote two or more subjects was 1 109 and 841 obtained Grade E or better in two or more subjects, yielding a percentage pass rate of 75,83. The total number of private candidates was 2 420.

This year’s Advanced Level June examination session had two special needs categories that is Braille and Enlarged Print.

