The arts fraternity in Zimbabwe has been plunged into mourning yet again following the death of Iyasa founding and longest serving member, Sibonisiwe “Bonnie” Sithole, 37, who died in Bulawayo yesterday morning.

As the country is still coming to terms with the death of rapper Cal Vin, performing art has been dealt another blow, being robbed of another talent. Sithole died after a short illness.

It is reported that she complained of chest pains on Wednesday and was rushed to hospital, firstly at Mpilo Central Hospital and then to United Bulawayo Hospitals where she died.

Iyasa director Nkululeko Dube confirmed the sad news.

“Bonnie has passed on. I took her to the hospital yesterday (Wednesday) to get some treatment after she complained of chest pains. She was admitted to UBH and I encouraged her that she’d get better and left the hospital at 1am.

“I was then contacted in the morning (Thursday) where I was told that she had passed on. This is a sad day for us as the Iyasa family and the fraternity,” said Dube.

He said Bonnie’s name would forever be engraved in their hearts.

“Bonnie was one of our founding members and brilliant dancer and singer. She played a huge role in building this institution and was an inspiration to a number of our current crop of stars. Bonnie is part of the early 2000 crew that brought in hits and changed the game.

“Her name will forever be engraved in our hearts. May her Soul Rest In Peace. Gone too soon Special Star.”

Popularly known as Bonnie Bonnie or Queen Bonnie the Original, Sithole served Iyasa from its inception in 2000 when she joined the likes of Sandra Ndebele, Nomathamsanqa “Nkwali” Mkhwananzi, Roben Mlauzi and Futurelove Sibanda.

Award-winning dance crew, Ezimnyama Arts also sent their condolence messages to Bonnie’s family and Iyasa.

“On behalf of Ezimnyama Arts family and the Bulawayo Arts community, we’d like to send our deepest condolences to the Iyasa and Sithole family for the passing on of Sibonisiwe Sithole aka NaJohnnie. We sympathise with you in this difficult phase of life. May we all find comfort. Rest in Power Queen B the Original,” wrote the group.

Another dance crew, Banyana Bafana said: “The arts industry will never be the same again. Rest in peace Sibonisiwe Sithole. It’s very painful to lose loved ones it cuts deeply into the heart. Sithole’s and Iyasa family, may you be soothed by the Almighty during this dark moment. Farewell Bonnie, your star is now shining in a better world.”

In an interview five years ago, Sithole narrated how she had earned a living from working and touring the world with Iyasa. The ex-Mpopoma High School pupil said apart from taking care of her then five-year-old son, Vusumuzi, she was also a breadwinner who supported two households.

“I’ve travelled to many places because of arts. I’ve bought a lot of things and I’m a breadwinner supporting two households. I’ve spruced up our house in Entumbane and my matrimonial home,” Sithole said.

The artiste went on to say as artistes, they had challenges dealing with the community which always had high expectations.

“People always expect you to be driving around in your car because you have spent all these years as an artiste touring. I feel I don’t need a car at the moment. I know I’ve worked for 14 years as an artiste, but having a car isn’t at the top of my list. I can’t buy a car that I will not be able to sustain at the end of the day just to please people. My life is about taking care of my family,” Sithole said then.

She is survived by one child. Mourners are gathered at 371 Matshobana Suburb in Bulawayo with burial arrangements on course. – Follow on Twitter @bonganinkunzi

