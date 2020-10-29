Tinashe Kusema

ZIMBABWE skipper Chamu Chibhabha is no stranger to international cricket, especially when you put into account that he is a veteran of over 15 years’ worth of cricket, with over 140 combined caps across all three formats.

The 34-year-old is also no stranger to Pakistan, with his current highest ODI score of 99 coming during the country’s last visit to the Asian nation some five years back.

Now, Chibhabha is back with the captain’s armband, and the stakes couldn’t have been higher.

Pakistan host Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi for the first of three ODIs on Friday, a series that will have ICC Cricket World Cup Super League connotations.

It is Zimbabwe’s first international tour since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, giving it that special feel in the run-up to Friday’s clash.

“The bio-bubble has been tough mentally, as our movements have been restricted,” said Chibhabha.

“We are not allowed to leave our floor at the hotel we are staying at. However, these are Covid-19 times and we have to do what we have to do to play cricket.

“The security has been fantastic, presidential even, and we have never been taken care of the way we have been taken care of during our stay here.

“It has given us time to bond as all we have had, during our time here, is each other,” he said,

With the pressure to get results, Chibhabha has urged for more aggression from his charges when they walk onto the park this Friday.

From a personal point of view, Friday’s game will give Chibhabha a second chance to improve on his last performance, and not only get better results but also that elusive ODI century.

It is a feat that has been laying dormant at the back of the skipper’s mind, with his highest score of 99 coming in a six-wicket loss to Pakistan back in 2015.

Zimbabwe went on to lose the series 2-0 after the third ended in a no result.

“Yes, definitely, I have been thinking about it,” said Chibhabha on his last visit to Pakistan.

“We had a decent tour, but lacked results. Now I am back as captain and the goal will be to lead from the front.

“That is the message to the boys, and I want us to play with a lot more aggression and desperation to get results.

“Everyone has to put their hands up and demonstrate a desperation to win, it’s something we have talked about in camp and as a team.

“Each game will be important, what with the ICC World Cup Super League, and there will be no room for good looking 50s and 100s.

“We are not here just to be competitive, we are here to win games,” he said.

