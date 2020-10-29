SAXOPHONIST Tawanda Mapanda (pictured) has left the Exclusive Brass Section band led by Joseph “Jose Sax” Chinouriri which he had been part of since 2018 to launch a solo career.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The Exclusive Brass Section band usually backs renowned and multi-award-winning gospel musician Janet Manyowa.

Mapanda told NewsDay Life & Style that he had a great moment with Chinouriri also known as Jose Sax and it was high time to travel the musical road alone.

“I have worked with Jose Sax since 2018. The period may look short, but honestly we had a fruitful relationship. He shaped me musically. Now I feel it’s time to stand on my own ground and grow further,” he said.

“I have a lot of creative ideas to express. I want to share my artistic voice within Zimbabwe and beyond borders. I have stories to tell through music. I am being propelled by the invaluable experience I have gained thus far.”

Mapanda, who will fuse marimba, Afro-jazz and funk, said he will release three singles soon.

