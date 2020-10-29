Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa is touring exhibition stands at the Zimbabwe Agriculture Show in Harare where exhibitors are explaining their products.

President Mnangagwa tours a model Pfumvudza plot

The 110th edition of the agriculture show kicked off yesterday and is operating under strict conditions as per Covid-19 regulations and protocols.

So far, President Mnangagwa has visited stands belonging Sate Wave Technologies, Belarus and Agriseeds, among others.

President Mnangagwa touring the Belarus stand at the Zimbabwe Agriculture Show where he is viewing farming machinery.

He is accompanied by Lands Minister Anxious Masuka, Zimbabwe Agricultural Society officials and other senior Government officials.

Like this: Like Loading...