Chronicle Reporter

FIVE more people have tested Covid-19 positive in Bulawayo, bringing the number of cases to 1 636.

No other province recorded positive cases yesterday and those reported in Bulawayo were all local transmissions.

No deaths were recorded in the same period.

Harare still leads in Covid-19 casualties with 121 deaths followed by Bulawayo province on 52 while Manicaland is on 23.

The country has recorded 8 320 Covid-19 positive cases and recoveries now stand at 7845 with 233 active cases.

“Five new cases and zero deaths recorded in the past 24hours. As of 28 October 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 8320 cases, 7845 recoveries and 242 deaths,” reported the Health and Child Care Ministry in its daily Covid-19 update.