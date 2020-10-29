STAKEHOLDER NOTICE

(Issued 28 October 2020)

ISSUANCE OF THE COMESA YELLOW CARD COVER IN SOUTH AFRICA AND MOZAMBIQUE UNDER A SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT.

The Insurance Council of Zimbabwe (ICZ) which is the National Bureau of Zimbabwe(NBZ) for the Yellow Card Motor Insurance Scheme is pleased to notify all stakeholders that the Yellow Card Insurance Scheme has been extended to include South Africa and Mozambique under a special business to business arrangement. This was in response to a baseline survey that recommended the use of this regional motor insurance scheme in the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Common Markets of Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and Eastern African Community (EAC) regions.

The COMESA Yellow Card cover is a regional third-party motor insurance scheme recognised by COMESA member countries as evidence of a guarantee to provide the minimum insurance cover required by the laws of the country visited by the travelling motorists. It was established by a protocol signed by Heads of State and Government in 1986 and became operational on 1st July 1987.

Members of the National Bureau of Zimbabwe have now been granted permission COMESA to issue the by COMESA Yellow Card Third Party Motor Insurance cover under the Business to Business arrangements in South Africa and Mozambique.

Motorists from South Africa and Mozambique driving across COMESA borders may now conveniently purchase the Yellow Card Cover in their respective countries prior to travel. Policyholders in possession of the cover will be exempted from acquiring the Motor Insurance Pool Third Party Motor Insurance cover on entry into Zimbabwe. The relevant Zimbabwean border, immigration and law enforcement authorities have been notified of the exemption.

The Yellow Card Cover is now available in South Africa and Mozambique from the following B2B Agent:

ASKARI INSURANCE www.askari.insurance

The National Bureau of Zimbabwe is in the process of registering more agents under the B2B arrangement to ensure a wide distribution network for the convenience of motorists in South Africa and Mozambique.

For more information on this arrangement visit

This Notice is hereby published by the Insurance Council of Zimbabwe (Administrator of the Yellow Card under the National Bureau of Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Insurance Council of Zimbabwe

Physical Address No 4 J Tongogara Avenue

Harare Zimbabwe

Telephone 263 8677007101

