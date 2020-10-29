GladAfrica Championship outfit Real Kings FC will become Royal AM FC and have announced Andile Mpisane as their new chairman.

Mpisane is the son of Durban businesswoman and reality television star Shauwn Mkhize, who has bought the KwaZulu-Natal club for the upcoming Kwaito star.

Kings announced the news at a formal event held in Table Mountain in Pietermaritzburg at the Royal Ranch, headquarters of Royal AM.

KickOff.com learned of the news on Monday but had been asked to hold on publishing the story until it was officially announced by the club.

Last season ‘MaMkhize’ was the person financing Kings after leaving Royal Eagles, which is owned by her ex-husband Sbu Mpisane.

The 19-year-old Andile, a former midfielder, is set to become the youngest club owner in PSL football history. In 2018 he was registered as a Royal Eagles player and made only one appearance.

Former Highlands Park director Sinki Mnisi has also been roped in as the club’s new CEO. -Kickoff.com.

