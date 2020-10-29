Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S Covid-19 pandemic active cases on Wednesday declined to 233 as the country continues its containment and response measures.

According to statistics provided by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the country recorded five new cases and no deaths, with the seven day rolling average for new cases falling to 15 from 18.

“571 PCR tests were done today (Wednesday), with the positivity rate standing at 0,9 percent. All five new cases are local transmissions. 41 new recoveries were reported, this meaning the national recovery rate stands at 94 percent and active cases go down to 233.

“As of 28 October 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 8 320 cases, 7 845 recoveries and 242 deaths,” reads the update.

All the five new cases recorded are from Bulawayo, meaning the city continues to report an upward trend in new infections, with the city having the highest number of active cases, which stand at 114.

Early this week government warned that if the public continues to ignore set Covid-19 preventative measures, Zimbabwe risks a second wave of the global pandemic.

Like this: Like Loading...