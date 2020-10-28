Joseph Madzimure

Senior Reporter

INDIA, which is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, is committed to strengthening ties with the Second Republic to boost Zimbabwe’s economy, outgoing Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Rungsung Masakui has said.

After paying a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa Offices, Ambassador Masakui said he is going to market Zimbabwe in his new posting to Jamaica.

“I came here to bid a farewell to His Excellency. I have completed my duty in Zimbabwe and I am on my way out. During the meeting, we reviewed the role of the relationship between the two countries in the past four-and-a-half years of my stay here,” he said.

During his tenure in Zimbabwe, Ambassador Masakui said relations between the two countries have grown from strength-to-strength, with the Vice President of India Shri Venkaiah visiting the country.

In 2018, my Vice President visited Zimbabwe, a high level visit after 24 years. The last such visit was in 1996. During the visit we signed six Memoranda of Understanding.

“I also facilitated the Indo-Zim Technology Centre, which is the second phase, the first was completed in 2012. There was a need for application of technologies, there was also another incubation centre in Waterfalls.

“I am very satisfied with my tour of duty. My tour of duty is normally three years, but I got an extension to over four years. I am being posted by my Government to Jamaica. I am also going to open relations between Zimbabwe and Jamaica. I will market Zimbabwe in Jamaica,” he said.

During the meeting with the President, Ambassador Masakui said they also discussed bilateral trade, capacity building and power generation.

India, which is one of the emerging global economic giants together with China is currently Zimbabwe’s biggest supplier of pharmaceutical products and other health related equipment.

The Ambassador said his Government has donated tonnes of medicine worth more than US$300 000 and rice which will be handed over to the Government of Zimbabwe next week.

Indian presence in Zimbabwe goes back to about 1890 when Indian plantation workers in apartheid South Africa crossed over to the then Southern Rhodesia.

At present the number of Zimbabweans of Indian origin, who are predominantly from the province of Gujarat, is estimated at about 9 000.

The community has formed societies on religious lines, though they live in harmony. This community has mainly engaged itself in retail trade or export-import business.

The expatriate Indian community has a membership of about 500.

