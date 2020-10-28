Sports Reporter

KAIZER Chiefs’ new coach Gavin Hunt wants a “frustrated” Khama Billiat to simplify his game.

Hunt spoke about the Zimbabwean striker soon after Chiefs’ 1-0 win against Chippa United on Tuesday night.

Billiat once again failed to find the back of the net on his 49th league appearance for Amakhosi.

“He is a little bit frustrated, any striker would be frustrated, he hasn’t scored much in the last couple of games, so he has to simplify the game a little bit more,” Hunt was quoted by Soccer Laduma.

“Even in the second half, he tried to get too clever. But to be fair, in three games he’s had a good couple of chances.

“But as long as he keeps working hard, keeps running off the ball, defending and doing the right things then he will keep playing.

“I think it’s just to break the ice with him.”

Billiat is still to find the net in Kaizer Chiefs’ opening two league matches.

The Warriors star looked a dejected figure last season under former Chiefs gaffer Ernest Middendorp.

However, new coach Hunt has vowed to turn the star’s fortunes.

