Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

ALL is set for the second edition of the Beitbridge Business Summit next week Thursday with focus on promoting entrepreneurship among the youth and women.

This year’s event was initially penciled for May but had to be pushed forward due to Covid-19 protocols. It builds on the success of the inaugural gathering last year.

According to event organisers, Mr Innocent Chenjerai, about 30 entities including established businesses and small to medium enterprises have registered to participate. He said the border-town had vast investment opportunities.

“The Beitbridge Business Summit is a platform where we seek to see aspiring business people engaging with the movers and shakers in the corporate world. This is a forum for them to learn from each other’s experiences,” said Mr Chengerai.

“We hope to see business gurus finding the exposure and skills they want from the summit.”

The event will be held under the theme: ‘Business Art Talk’ and main discussions will focus on business strategies, development and skills and the role of women in today’s business.

Beitbridge is one of the fastest-growing towns in the country and has a lot of economic development opportunities due to its location and proximity to Sadc’s economic powerhouse, South Africa.

Like this: Like Loading...