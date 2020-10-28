Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Outspoken poet-cum-academic writer, King KG (real name Mthulisi Ndlovu) has penned a soul-touching poem as a tribute to the late Zimbabwean rap king, Cal Vin.

King KG said the passionate words encoded in the poem simply titled Hit and run, are dedicated to the recently departed Dat Luveve Boy, as many called him.

Reading the poem, one is captivated as it truly reflects the life of the music legend.

Commenting on the poem’s inspiration, King KG said: “Regardless of the ups and downs in this arts arena, what shall forever remain as an undisputed fact is that the departed really took Zimbabwean music to the world.

“As young people from different spheres, we’re deeply saddened and hurt by the gruesome tragedy that has just claimed one of our own. It took me just a few minutes to pen this poem as the sad words kept on coming uncontrollably. Broe Cal Vin has left a void that will take decades or nearly impossible to fill. Justice for Cal Vin is a must and we are hoping that the law will play it’s impartial part,” echoed King KG.

Below is the poem:

Tribute to the KingKong (Calvin M Nhliziyo)

As the City of Kings bow in disarray

As the Queen-dom nods with disbelief

As the world crumbles in mayhem

As souls dribble in mourning

As our heavy hearts linger in great gloom

As your people gather with shuttered hopes

As the heavenly gongs and bells are hit and rung

As your soul ascends to a safer place

As we continue to look forward for the brighter days

We shall patiently wait for that divine reunion.

Nhliziyonde! Ndod’ eyenyany’ ubuvila.

From the dusty streets of Luveve

Lifting the Kasi flag with a verve

Revolutionizing the status quo:

You outsmarted naysayers

turned them into your loyal disciples,

Your guts outweighed those of Conan,

As many claimed to be ‘King’

You outshined the Thomases and became the ‘Kong’

As nemesis continued to diss, hiss-and-tell

You continued to inspire the young and the old,

Corporates and statesmen,

From day one you always had a plan.

A family man with a plan!

Banjalo abantu mfokaNhliziyo.

Uthi bayakuqakezela kathi banxwanel’ ukukuklifiz’ okwemiyane.

Bebengakholwa bonke, Kodwa ngezicoco usiphakamisile isizwe sakithi.

Singabant’ ebantwini kungenxayakho jah’ elibanzi.

Bath’ esihl’ asidleli, nanko sufulathele sisahahabel’ okuhle.

Sisalind’ indab’ ezinhle, nanko sukhotheme qhawe lakithi.

Kungasenani siyolinda lolosuku,

Lapho siyovuswa usilandisele njalo ukuthi Z’KHUPHANI da,

Kolema mwana-mai.

Kusinda kungaphethwe muntu.

Uchuku olungaka kambe?

Usiz’ olunje sizw’ esinsundu?

Umphefumul’ uchithwe calaceleni?

Kubuhlungu kuhela kozeleyo.

Kutshwaqis’ igazi kuluntu.

Induduzo yezulu ayisibhombel’ ithob’ amanxeba.

Ngoba lokhu kuyasinda kuyitshe.

Alwehlanga lungehlile Zulukandaba

Dat Luveve Boi has played his part

Ingakho siyambonga sithi thina:

eNhliziyo

ethaphi

emgobi ongagobekiyo

emageza ngegazi

eganyana

esithunzi thunzi sengwenya.

Lala emandleni nkunz’ ensundu.

@mthabisi_mthire

Like this: Like Loading...