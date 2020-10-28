Showbiz Reporter

Organisers of the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (Roil BAA) have honoured the late hip hop musician Cal Vin (real name Mgcini Calvin Nhliziyo) by naming the Outstanding Hip Hop award after him for this year.

Cal Vin who won the gong for three consecutive years was a nominee for the 2020 edition.

“… RoilBAA would like to advise that we are retiring Calvin from this year’s nominees list. We will honour him by naming the Outstanding Hip Hop award after him for this year. The award will now be called The Calvin Mgcini Nhliziyo Hip Hop Award,” said event organisers in a statement.

“The multi-award-winning artist will forever be engraved in the RoilBAA DNA. Not only was he a nominee, but four acts from his stable, Kontrol Tribe, made it into various categories for this year’s awards.”

Other than naming the Hip Hop category in Cal Vin’s name, the award organisers said they were also working on a tribute for the Bebengakholwa hit-maker.

“We are also working on a tribute for Cal Vin slated for the actual awards on the 28th of November, 2020.”

They went on to thank Cal Vin for the role he played in promoting music from Bulawayo.

“We say to the whole of Zimbabwe, find comfort. We also take this moment as we did in life, to thank you Calvin Mgcini Nhliziyo for putting Bulawayo and Zimbabwe arts on the world map. Thank you for all the music. Thank you for lighting up our stages and thank you for inspiring and seeing beyond yourself by affording others a platform. “Intaba enkulu idilikile, but you will forever be in our hearts. Heaven has gained an angel. Rest In Peace King Kong.”

