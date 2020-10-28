Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE government has warned the public against being complacent in the wake of Covid-19 urging preventative measures to be followed with detailed discipline to avoid the risks of a second wave of the pandemic.

This comes as the number of week on week infections increased from 105 in week 41 to 158 in week 42.

In a post-cabinet briefing on Tuesday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa dispelled as a mere myth the notion that the pandemic decreases it’s effects in warm weather.

“Cabinet wishes to dispel the myth that the pandemic is weak in warm temperatures, and warns that the country risks a second wave of COVID-19 infections if citizens become complacent in adhering to protective and preventive behavior.

“The country’s cumulative COVID-19 cases have increased to 8 257 out of which 6 849 cases were attributed to local transmission. Once again, Cabinet noted that there were 7 771 recoveries, reflecting a 94 percent recovery rate, which is quite remarkable,” said the Minister.

The death toll now stands at 236 deaths.

“New cases for week 42 stood at 158, reflecting an increase from the 105 recorded in week 41.

“The total number of health workers infected is now 653,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

