Emmanuel Kafe

A Safety Health Environment Risk Quality and Compliance (SHERQC) practitioner, Ernest Ndanga, has been nominated for an African Safety Award for Excellence (AfriSAFE) 2020 for his professional work in the health and safety industry.

Ernest Nganda is currently employed by Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) and is also a member Zimbabwe Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (ZIOSH).

He will be among 1 200 other nominees from within the continent’s four regions.

The awards are being organised by HSENations, Africa’s leading independent health and safety news platform.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail Online, Ndanga said it was an honour that professional people around the world appreciate his works.

“It’s also fulfilling to make a difference and contribute to positive change,” he said.

HSENations is a health and safety organisation passionate about the efforts of individuals, organisations and groups who have contributed immensely towards curtailing the spread of Covid-19 via various initiatives including innovation, pro-activeness and effective responses, unique interventions, acts of heroism and selflessness.

AfriSAFE 2020 is sponsored by the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), the world’s largest chartered membership body for safety and health professionals.

