BY SHARON SIBINDI

STAKEHOLDERS in the arts sector have organised a roadshow to celebrate the life of the late multi-award-winning hip-hop rapper Mgcini Calvin Nhliziyo, popularly known as Cal_Vin (pictured) in the music circles, ahead of his burial in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Cal_Vin died in a hit-and-run accident in Luvuve, Bulawayo, last Saturday.

He was 35.

Bulawayo artistes and Cal_Vin’s family members met at Sabela Studios early this week and agreed to stage a roadshow in his honour.

“A meeting was held (on Monday) afternoon with the family and in attendance was Mgcini’s mother. It was resolved that (we) allow people (time to) travel to Bulawayo and the busy events of the weekend, (so) the funeral (will) be held on November 1,” the organisers said.

“This will be propelled by a city roadshow to be held on Saturday, October 31.”

Cal_Vin, also known as That Luveve Boy, broke into the cut-throat music industry in 2014 with his hit Bebengakholwa.

Mourners are gathered at 5899 Luveve 5 in Bulawayo.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...