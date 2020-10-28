BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

THE local modelling industry appears to be attracting new players with 24/7 Entertainment in conjunction with Channel D, set to host the inaugural Zimbabwe Miss Tourism World pageant on November 21 in Harare.

A bevy of 15 beauties to be selected through regional auditions scheduled for central, northern and southern regions will battle for the coveted crown and the queen will represent the nation at the Miss Tourism World grand finale pencilled for China in December.

Speaking at a Press conference in the capital on Monday, 24/7 Entertainment general manager Tapfumaneyi Vivian Banhire (pictured) said they were affiliated to Miss Tourism World organised by Taiwan-based Golden International Corporation.

“We are the local licence holders and have been given the greenlight to host Zimbabwe Miss Tourism World for the next five years. Through this pageant, we would like to crown a beautiful model that represents the true essence of Zimbabwean beauty, resilience and intellect. A model that will be able to compete on an international stage and raise our flag high as the country’s ambassador,” he said.

Banhire said auditions for aspiring models aged between 21 and 24 were now open, adding that applications would be done online in line with the COVID-19 safety regulations.

“We are calling on aspiring models to audition for Zimbabwe Miss Tourism. Applications for auditions will be done online as we will provide application forms via our Facebook page and the WhatsApp platform,” he said.

“Applicants must be between 21-24 years old, minimum height of 1,73 metres, beautiful and intelligent.”

He said only 15 final contestants would be chosen from three phases of auditions to be held in northern region (Harare) on November 7, central (Gweru) on November 12 and southern regions (Bulawayo) on November 14. The 15 will then get into the boot camp.

“The final 15 contestants will be in boot camp from November 16 to 20, where grooming will take place under the watchful eye of Hazel Masvanhise supported by established persons in the modelling industry,” Banhire said.

“24/7 Entertainment will make sure that the models are fully protected by providing tight security at all the events and during boot camp. Due to COVID-19 health regulations the boot camp will be conducted in a

bio-bubble environment.”

Although Banhire could not disclose the prizes for the winners insisting they would be announced in due course, he promised that all the five winners would be paid in United States

dollars.

“While the full range of prizes will be announced on the last day of selection, it has, however, been agreed that the queen will get a branded Toyota IST and US dollar cash prize while the first and second princesses will get US dollar cash prizes and gift hampers. Miss Personality and people’s choice will receive only US dollar cash prizes,” he said.

Banhire said they were optimistic that they would be able to crown the queen on time and prepare for the grand finale in China.

