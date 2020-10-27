Herald Reporter

Three police officers from Mutare have been arrested for allegedly stealing 79 of the 143 smuggled clothing bales they had intercepted.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi last night confirmed the arrest of the trio. “The police can confirm the arrest of detective Assistant Inspector R. Arovishi, Detective Sergeant K. Mushwete and Detective C. Chidakwa for criminal abuse of duty as public officers under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said they were working closely with the Special Anti-Corruption Unit on the matter.

According to police, the trio intercepted a truck with 143 bales at around 1am on October 19.

The accused are said to have connived with Edward Muhamba to steal part of the contraband and they stored 79 bales at the latter’s garage in the eastern border city.

The remaining 67 were surrendered to police and the three accused officers got US$2 000 from Muhamba.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the offence came to light after the police officers failed to honour some of the terms of the agreement with Muhamba who then made a police report.

The 79 bales were recovered at Muhamba’s garage leading to the arrest of the trio.

